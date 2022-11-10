Laketown Elementary just completed our annual Move ‘N Groove-a-thon. This is a time for students to participate in a once-a-year fundraiser to get moving and grooving so to speak. Each year funds raised go to upgrade our indoor and outdoor spaces to be more inclusive as well as fund events throughout the year for our students and teachers.
By partnering with local businesses in our community we are able to provide incentives to our students. Many have donated their time, monetary or gift baskets for students to be entered into drawings. We would like to personally thank all of our sponsors for our 2022 Move ‘N Groove-a-thon: Kristi Sherlock, Nikki Nielsen, Mackenthun’s, Target Waconia, Waconia Apparel Co., Dojo Karate, Fibrenew, Twin Cities Orthopedics, See the Good, Sam & Friends, Luceline Orchard, Nice Shirt Co, Safari Island, Waconia City Lifestyle, Emagine Theater Waconia, Hustle & Heart, Prep Time Printing, Laketown Gym, Superior Lawn and Landscape.
Thank you for your continued support! With your partnership we were able to bring to our school over $49,000.
These types of events could not happen without our community of parents, businesses, teachers and staff and of course our students.
On behalf of the Laketown PTO Board, thank you for your contribution!
