To the editor,

I find it strange that the latest issue of the Waconia Patriot dated Sept. 10, 2020, has no mention as to what happened 19 years ago. So much for “We will never forget.”

Hoe about a thank you for the firefighters and nurses and volunteers from our area that went to aid in the devastation. I find this disrespectful to the people who served and all the souls who lost their lives.

Eugene Wolter

Waconia

Load comments