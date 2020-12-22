To the editor,
Just want to shout out a huge “thank you” to City of Waconia Public Services Director Craig Eldred and his staff. They have done a fantastic job with Christmas lighting and banners in Waconia this year. With our short days and long nights, stuck in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christams lighting is more meaningful and appreciated than ever. Also a huge thank you to all the residents and businesses of Waconia who have put up Christmas lights – from one string of lights or one small star to great and glorious displays.
It all adds up to exhibiting as much “reason for the season” as possible. What a source of joy for Waconia residents and visitors!
Paul and Joyce Melchert
Waconia
