To the editor,
On Jan. 6, I attended a public hearing at the Waconia city council meeting, along with about 25 other residents from Waconia, to learn about the 2020 Infrastructure Improvement Project that the city is proposing. Those of us in attendance are directly affected by the project since we live along the streets that will be dug up during the summer to replace utilities and streets.
We learned that one of the plans that the city has is to narrow the streets that are included in the project. The streets affected included Main Street from Maple to Walnut streets; Walnut Street from 1st to 3rd streets; and 3rd Street from 150 ft. east of Walnut to 350 ft. west of Cherry. The plan is to reduce the width of the streets to 44 ft.
Main Street is the main artery for traffic coming from the northwest and heading into downtown. Third Street empties out half the town that wants to get to businesses in the western part of the city, traffic heading to the middle and high schools, and traffic that is going west on Hwy. 5. In addition, it is extremely busy during the Carver County Fair and other events held at the fairgrounds, with truck, bus and car traffic going in and out of the fairgrounds entrances, plus parking along the street 18 hours daily during the fair. It currently ranges from a width of 46 to 52 ft. – imagine it being reduced to 44 ft. and accommodating fair traffic!
I am against the width reduction of these streets as is currently planned by the city council, and I think that if safety is a primary concern, that would be jeopardized if the width is reduced. I encourage all citizens of Waconia who are likewise concerned about the narrowing of these streets to contact the city council to give your opinion.
These road changes affect many more citizens than those of us living along the affected streets.
Mary Norman
Waconia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.