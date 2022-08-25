The purpose of law enforcement is to ensure public safety. It’s why our Carver County Sheriff’s Office promoted a month-long focus on speeding drivers. It’s why they collaborated with Change the Outcome to present information about addiction and overdose deaths. It’s why they train to communicate with those not able to respond to commands, who are autistic, have dementia, or are in a mental health crisis.
However, there is an increasing threat to public safety that our sheriff’s office is facing. The number of handguns in our community is growing with thousands of applications for permits just last year. More guns lead to greater risks of accidental shootings, disagreements leading to violence and deaths by suicide.
Our deputies come in contact with many who pose a danger to themselves or others. Families too, are aware when someone they love is not acting in a healthy manner. Enhanced Risk Protection orders, which temporarily remove guns from a person, are a community safety tool that the vast majority of Minnesotans support. Yet, those we sent to the Capitol, who claim to be pro police, refused to enact this law that the Sheriff’s Association, the Chief of Police Association, and the Police and Peace Officers Association all support.
I will be voting for psychologist Dr. Dan Kessler for Senate and Lucy Rehm for House this fall. Both of them support the legislation that will give Carver County Law Enforcement the tools they need to ensure public safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.