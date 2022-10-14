To the editor,

Reproductive freedom is crucial to full equality. These decisions should stay private between patient and doctor. Dr. Dan Kessler understands and will fight for it in Minnesota law. As a mother with chronic illness who has suffered miscarriages of multiple wanted pregnancies, I know the joy of becoming a parent and the loss of potential life. As a friend who has supported others through abortions I empathize with the decision-making of abortion.

