Reproductive freedom is crucial to full equality. These decisions should stay private between patient and doctor. Dr. Dan Kessler understands and will fight for it in Minnesota law. As a mother with chronic illness who has suffered miscarriages of multiple wanted pregnancies, I know the joy of becoming a parent and the loss of potential life. As a friend who has supported others through abortions I empathize with the decision-making of abortion.
Forced birth harms everyone. Pro-birthers refuse to address the financial burden of forced birth and only seem to care until birth. Otherwise, we would have a society where everyone’s financial, medical, educational, and emotional needs are important, with a universal agreement that hatred and bigotry aren’t tolerated. Instead, many pro-birthers vilify poor people for having “too many children” and once a child is born, their perceived identity dictates how they are treated.
In a statement to MCCL on January 22, 2022, Senator Coleman seemed to try to show empathy, but inadvertently told the truth. She said, “[a]s the pro-life community, we are called to advocate for not only the child, but the mother as well. We must urge our leaders to create an environment for women that makes keeping their child an easy choice.” CHOICE! She acknowledges that becoming a parent should be a CHOICE! No one really thinks people should have children against their wishes. No one really believes the life of a mother, or other birthing person, should be risked incubating a fetus; nor that a minor-aged rape victim should be forced to complete a pregnancy. No one really believes that a child will be raised with the love they deserve if that child is unwanted. Finally, no one believes that a family struggling to meet the basic needs of an existing family should be forced to add another member and be further unable to care for their entire family. It is just political rhetoric. Ironically, pro-birthers vote against helping these same families when needed.
Dan takes these factors seriously and believes individuals should be able to make these decisions privately with their doctors.
