Kim Kelzer-Breeden is a great choice for District 110 School Board! My husband and I have spent almost our entire lives in Waconia. We have three adult children and one child in Waconia Middle School.
We want our child in WMS to have the experience that our older children had and more. Our three older children are well rounded and highly educated adults and we thank Waconia schools for their beginning. Kim Kelzer-Breeden is highly qualified to be a member of the school board and to make sure Waconia schools remain one of the top schools in Minnesota. Some of the criteria that I believe is important that Kim has, she is a teacher herself. Kim understands what is needed for staff to run a successful classroom. Kim also was a school board member of a charter school.
Kim will know, starting day one what is expected of her to be on the board. Kim has also been on many boards at the Waconia Moravian Church. I am also on the ROAR board in Waconia with Kim. I am always amazed how Kim handles herself in our meetings. She listens and processes what she is hearing and always has the best solution to our ideas. Finances and budgets is also something Kim had experience working on the board of the Charter School.
I am so proud of Kim for wanting to be on the board and helping Waconia Schools. Good luck to Kim and please help me vote her in to ISD 110 school board.
