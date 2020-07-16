To the editor,
I have been a firefighter for fifteen years, and it is critical to me that our elected officials understand the dangers our first responders put themselves in day-in and day-out, and stands with our police officers, firefighters, and paramedics.
Julia Coleman is that candidate.
Julia grew up the daughter of a deputy sheriff. When you watch your parent put on a bulletproof vest every single day, and your parent makes sure to intentionally say, “I love you” before their day starts in case they don’t come back, you inherit an unwavering respect for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for all of us.
As the wife of a fellow firefighter, Julia understands that it’s not only the first responder who makes sacrifices to protect our community, it’s the whole family. The entire family works together, prays together, and sacrifices when one of them signs on to serve.
She also stands by her word. From day one, Coleman has vowed to stand behind our first responders, and she has stuck by her word in her actions as a Chanhassen city councilmember, and as a candidate. Even when public opinion of police hit an all-time low, Coleman stayed unwavering in her support.
This is why I am voting for Julia Coleman to represent us in the Minnesota State Senate. Please join me in voting for her in the Aug. 11 primary.
Matt Kutz
Chanhassen
