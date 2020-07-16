To the editor,
As we celebrate our nation’s Independence Day this July 4th, 2020, I believe we should concentrate on this phrase “In God we trust.” Our usual July 4th community celebrations, like so many other events, are cancelled due the COVID-19 pandemic our country is learning to live with each day.
I suggest a day of prayer for our nation as the best way to celebrate the “Land of the Free,” as our religious liberties are eroding and we continue to see attacks on human life and the family. We need to take a stand to protect our liberties, a stand that have been given by God through Jesus Christ, our Savior.
I would also suggest, as we sing our National Anthem this July 4th, add this final verse that Francis Scott Key composed to remind us “in God we trust.”
“O thus be it ever, when free men shall stand,
“Between their loved homes and war’s desolation,
“Blest with victory and peace, may heaven-rescued land
“Praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation,
“Then conquer we must when our cause is just,
“And this be our motto: ‘In God we trust!’
“And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave,
“O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Yes, in God is our trust. Foes may try to etch it off our buildings and currency, but trust in God is a free choice we will always have, as long as we “praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation!
Helen Bunge
Mayer
