To the editor,
For 23 of the 25 years we have lived in Waconia we have been lucky to have had Steve and Jill Hebeisen as our neighbors. Steve is running for City Council and we believe he would do an excellent job serving our community. He already has been serving, beginning on the Downtown Task Force, and now is in his ninth year on the Waconia Planning Commission with six years as the chair. He has a BS in marketing and speech communication and an MBA from St. Thomas. Steve has a passion for Waconia and will bring leadership skills, collaboration accountability and accessibility to this position. As I am writing this letter at 9 p.m. on a Friday night, he is out going around Ward 1 meeting people and introducing himself! Steve is a wonderful husband and father, and a man of integrity. Most importantly, Steve is a nice person who will listen to all voices. We encourage you to visit his webpage stevehebeisen.com to learn more!
Mark and Jean Gibbs
Waconia
