It’s been disappointing to read in recent months the attacks both online and in the Patriot against school board candidates of District 110. These public smears are serious and condemning, not only to the recipients, but also to those hurling the insults.
I am a Christian Pastor, resident of Waconia, husband, parent, and black immigrant from South Africa. As a Pastor, it’s my responsibility to take care of those in my congregation; much like a shepherd guards and tends to his sheep. While I don’t know all the school board candidates personally, Melanie Hagen is an attender of my church and someone I have interacted with often. Therefore, I have a duty to speak out against personal attacks on her character. Specifically, Melanie has been called racist in public forums, has had her words taken out of context in letters to editors, and who knows what else has been said about her in private conversations.
I grew up in the apartheid of South Africa, where the evil of racism is beyond horrific. I vehemently reject the accusation that Melanie Hagen is racist. To place this label on someone without evidence is not only cruel but greatly insults those who have personally experienced it.
Melanie Hagen is an individual of high moral character. She is a servant leader, not only at our church but in the community as well. She devotes her time and talent to enrich the lives of others.
I say not only to this offense but to all - may we stop and take heed of the words that come out of our mouth. The Bible states, “I tell you, on the day of judgement people will give account for every careless word they speak, for by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.” (Matthew 12:36-37). Therefore, let our words reveal the condition of our heart (Luke 6:45); a condition that speaks life rather than poison which results in death. A heart that speaks life can only be found in Jesus Christ.
