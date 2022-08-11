I was in third grade in 1999 when two teenagers shot up Columbine High School, resulting in 15 deaths, over 20 injuries, and unimaginable trauma. Since then, more than 311,000 students have experienced gun violence at school according to the Washington Post. I was completing my teaching degree in 2012 when one shooter massacred 20 children and 6 staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School. When the Uvalde school shooter senselessly killed 21 people this May, I was teaching a classroom of students miles away from my own children’s school. I felt that sinking helpless feeling that American parents know too well, oftentimes accompanied by inaction and hollow sentiments of “thoughts and prayers” from politicians beholden to the wealthy gun lobby and manufacturers.
For this reason, I am encouraged by the bipartisan group of 20 senators - 10 from each party - that worked to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. This deal helps states implement red-flag laws that allow authorities to keep guns away from people who represent a potential threat to themselves or others. It expands federal criminal background checks for gun buyers younger than 21 to include a mandatory search of juvenile justice and mental health records. The bill also prevents gun sales to partners that have a proven history of domestic violence, provides clarification of who needs to register as federal firearms dealers, and establishes new federal offenses related to gun trafficking.
Ask your elected representatives and candidates if they support this legislation. Ask if they are willing to lead on the following proposals which are supported by Everytown For Gun Safety:
1. Close loopholes to require background checks for all gun sales.
2. Require and fund threat identification and assessment programs in schools which identify students at risk of committing violence and match them to mental health services.
3. Prohibit high capacity magazines, conversion devices like bump stocks, and assault weapons which are commonly used in deadly mass shootings.
It is the job of legislators to implement solutions to public health issues. When it comes to gun violence, the cost of inaction has been devastating.
