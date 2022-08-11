To the editor,

I was in third grade in 1999 when two teenagers shot up Columbine High School, resulting in 15 deaths, over 20 injuries, and unimaginable trauma. Since then, more than 311,000 students have experienced gun violence at school according to the Washington Post. I was completing my teaching degree in 2012 when one shooter massacred 20 children and 6 staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School. When the Uvalde school shooter senselessly killed 21 people this May, I was teaching a classroom of students miles away from my own children’s school. I felt that sinking helpless feeling that American parents know too well, oftentimes accompanied by inaction and hollow sentiments of “thoughts and prayers” from politicians beholden to the wealthy gun lobby and manufacturers.

