To the editor,
A North Carolina Republican congressman, Madison Cawthorn, recently held a discussion group with Republican women in which he told them to “raise monsters.” What are today’s Republicans thinking? What could possibly be behind all the lies and brainwashing? Power and money – plain and simple.
Had they truly cared about the “people” they would not have lied and played down such a serious pandemic. And now they have the audacity to try and blame President Joe Biden for inflation, supply shortages and the like? We are in the aftermath of a previous administration’s extreme failures and lies that hurt us greatly. We will recover in time – but if Republicans have any say in the matter, they will make sure we all fail… oh, and blame it on Biden.
Bill LaRue
Cologne
