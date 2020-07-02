To the editor,
We are living in unique, unsettling times. I don’t know of another period in history when our constitutional freedoms were on such a precipice. Democrat Minnesota House members have given Gov. Tim Walz unbridled, dictatorial powers over every one of us, powers that could continue into the months ahead.
I’ve represented many of you as the mayor of Victoria, and I’ve fought for all of you in my 16 years in the U.S. Army. I took an oath to the Constitution, vowing to preserve the very freedoms that are at risk of being lost today. I am now running to represent you in the Minnesota Senate, a place where I believe I can make a difference.
I’ve never considered myself a “politician”; I’m merely an elected official. Politicians spend their time raising money and pandering to special interests. They make decisions based upon polls and donors, often voting to keep themselves in office. I have always made decisions based upon values and beliefs, the ones I learned while growing up in Carver County, the ones I learned while in the military. I’ve created some waves in Victoria because I called out the “good old boys network” that was costing residents millions of dollars of lost value. It’s never easy to go against a corrupt establishment, but it is always the right thing to do. I pride myself on the fact that I am not afraid to go against the grain when necessary, I’m not afraid to stand up and speak the truth. Leaders lead, they don’t pander. I believe too many of our elected officials have become pandering politicians, and I think that I could be the spark plug they need in the Senate.
I agree with Jodi Holden, who said in the June 11 edition of the Chaska Herald, that there is simply too much money in politics today. The average citizen isn’t properly represented when a political seat is bought by the highest bidder. We must get back to the days when elected officials had two main qualities: Character and Experience. If this state is to turn around, we need to elect good decision-makers, smart debaters, and people who are not afraid to stand up.
The Republican primary is being held on Aug. 11. You will have the opportunity to vote for someone to replace Scott Jensen as your Republican nominee for Senator. The Senate is currently the only branch of government controlled by Republicans. The three person majority must be retained in order to stop the runaway government we would get under Democrat rule.
I believe I have the qualities needed to go to the Senate and represent you with both steadfast character and lifelong experience. As I learned in the military, it’s never wrong to fight for what’s right. We simply cannot watch our state burn, we cannot stand idly by while our schools falter, we cannot watch a governor take our liberties away for his own political gain.
Please consider voting for me on Aug. 11. I have energy and I have passion— and I will never let you down.
Tom Funk
Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.