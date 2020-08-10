To the editor,
On Aug. 11, we will be voting in the primary for our next senator in District 47.
For me that person is Republican Tom Funk, who grew up in Carver County and is a true Conservative Republican. I know Tom well and know that he is absolutely the right candidate for this position. Far too often those running for office promise anything and everything. Once they are in office we see who they really are and what they are about. Tom has a proven record of who he is and what he’s accomplished. Tom says what he means and does what he says. Tom is not a friend of corruption. As Mayor of Victoria he cleaned up corruption at city hall.
Just to mention where he stands on issues important to Carver County. Tom is pro-life, supports the 2nd amendment, school choice, knows we need to invest in our transportation infrastructure, believes we are over taxed, believes we need Health Care industry reforms, reform in Department of Health & Human Services, believes in strict interpretation of our Constitution, disbanding the Met Council, and supports our Veterans. Tom himself is a 16 year veteran.
During this time of the COVID virus shutdown, Tom knew how this was hurting businesses and got the City of Victoria opened up before other cities did.
Tom gets things done instead of just talking about it. Tom is his own person and is not shy about stating his positions. He is experienced and someone we can trust to do the right thing when he gets to the legislature and will not let others decide his votes for him, even as a freshman senator.
I urge you to join me in voting for Tom Funk on Aug. 11.
Carolyn Hoernemann
Young America
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.