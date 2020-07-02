To the editor,
As a delegate for the Minnesota Senate candidate for the Republican Party for Carver County, I am deeply concerned. We were unable to endorse due to a stalemate. The concern is that we learned from a member of the executive committee that eighty-three percent of the money raised by one of the candidates did not come form within Carver County. By now we should all know what that means, this person will not be representing Carver County in St. Paul. This person will have to do what the money providers desire in order to maintain the flow of money to run for office again in two years. This candidate stated that Carver County comes first, I highly doubt that. This candidate is very young and will be influenced by the people providing the money.
I am also concerned about this candidates ability to be prepared to present a bill and defend it on the floor of the senate. When presenting a resolution recently to the city council, she was unable to answer questions regarding the resolution she was presenting. This in not someone we want representing us at this time in St. Paul, there is too much on the line.
This candidate stated that she were a leader, taking classes and attending seminars is not how you become a leader. We have lots of elected officials that are book smart, look where we are today.
We are at a crossroads in our state. We need to make hard decisions. We need to elect people who are serious about doing the work. At twenty-seven, I though I knew what was best for our state. I am so glad that I did not have the ability to change policy then, because as a fifty-year-old I see the world in whole different way. I understand now that my thinking was not fully formed and would have been dangerous for the people of our state.
We have an opportunity to put someone in office who will represent our county and is a proven leader, Tom Funk.
Jennifer Barrett
Victoria
