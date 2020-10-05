To the editor,

I’m writing to extend my support for Waconia City Council candidates Carl Pierson, Ward 2, and Randy Sorensen, Ward 1. I’ve known and worked with both for many years, Carl through high school classes and varsity basketball, and Randy through city council due to his serving as fire chief and head of public works. A harder and more dedicated person you won’t ever find.

Waconia voters can be assured these men will serve to make our community a better city to live in. Remember: Randy Sorensen – Ward One; Carl Pierson, Ward Two.

Roger Lehrke

Former mayor and city council member

