To the editor,
I grew up in District 5 of Carver County, however I now live in Chaska. Nevertheless, I have strong ties to the area and issues of District 5.
Carver County needs a true conservative leader, definitely not a RINO (Republican In Name Only) and John Fahey is a RINO. Clearly he does not believe in limited government by any form of conservatism. At least conservatism in the sense of classical liberalism. John Fahey is a politician who feels he knows better than you on how to live your life and spend your money. Here in Carver county we have an onerous county government. We need a county commissioner that is going to take the task the issues of new urbanism, county government growth, county government’s spending.
With neo-Marxism on the rise in the country and in Minnesota does John Fahey have the fortitude to stand against it, doubtful. Sadly, in all honesty few politicians seem to have the fortitude to fight against neo-Marxism. There are much too afraid of being called some kind of name. Well we need someone who does not fear being branded in the battle of identity politics. I live in Chaska and this is becoming an issue in Carver county.
The metro council is becoming a greater threat to Carver county and other counties. I question whether John Fahey will see the metro council as a threat or an opportunity. Maintaining and building transportation infrastructure that benefits real people must be a priority rather than infrastructure that benefits the metro council.
Much as Mcleod County has resolved to defend the U.S. Constitution. Will John Fahey be willing even to the point of civil disobedience to protect the US and Minnesota constitutions?
Over the years there have been numerous accounts of the county ignoring landowners’ rights and denying the owners right to use their land is they see fit. This has even been as Orwellian as jailing a landowner to the day he died for an infraction. Draconian measures like requiring a tree house to be torn down. In fact, the abuses of authority that I have heard in carver county are so great that they do not fit in a 400-word article. We need a candidate that is going to clean up this county government. I have no favorite candidate; nevertheless, I say John Fahey is wrong for Carver County.
Carl Maschke
Chaska
