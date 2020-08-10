To the editor,
This is a letter to endorse and support John P. Fahey for Carver County Commissioner – District 5. As a retired teacher, from Central High School in Norwood Young America, and an active community member, I have had the opportunity to interact with John on numerous occasions.
I have served with John on the Carver County Parks Board and the NYA Planning Commission. In both commissions, John has been a “servant leader” and worked diligently to allow local government to work for and with the people.
John originally started the Norwood Young America Stiftungsfest Fun Run which has now grown into an annual event for our popular small-town celebration. John understands the value of tradition. He is highly organized, detail oriented and readily rolls-up his sleeves to pitch in.
His service and volunteerism to the Community and County is commendable.
• Chair, Carver County Planning Commission
• Carver County Community Development Agency
• Carver County Board of Adjustments
• Carver County Park Board
• Mayor, Norwood Young America
• District #108 Norwood Young America School Board
• NYA Economic Development Commission
• NYA Planning Commission
• 26-year NYA Lion’s Club member
• Small Business Owner
• Ironman Triathlete
In addition, I have seen firsthand how he supports education. He was a District #108 Norwood Young America School Board member prior to having children of his own. He also is an active volunteer and member of the Central High School Booster Club.
His own education with a Business Administration degree from St. John’s University and his MBA, from the University of St. Thomas has helped equip him with the knowledge to serve Carver County. Mr. Jim Ische has done a phenomenal job serving as our District 5 Commissioner. I firmly believe that John will continue that tradition representing Carver County.
As an avid runner myself, I also appreciate John’s athletic abilities. He has participated in four Ironman competitions. Dedication, discipline, and competitive drive are all traits he will bring to the Commissioner position. Vote for John in the Primary on August 11th for Carver County Commissioner – District 5.
Mark Lagergren
Norwood Young America
