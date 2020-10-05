To the editor,

When I learned John Fahey was running for Carver County Commissioner, I knew I would want to help support him any way I can. I first met John when he hired me to work for his window cleaning company years ago.

As a young man, starting out, he gave me a chance, taught me about respect and really helped me grow as an individual. He was the kind of small business owner you would want to work for! I enjoyed working and learning from John. I saw firsthand how he worked with his customers; how he treated them with respect and how he required high quality work. This type of customer service is what grew his highly successful business.

As I got to know him, I saw how much he volunteered and served in the community and county. I also saw and learned how to be successful in business. He was a mentor to me and someone who made a difference to me early in my career.

While I live in the County, but no longer in the District – I encourage all of you to vote for him. If you are looking for a leader who will mentor, care and serve others – this is your person. He also has the education and experience needed for this type of position.

Vote for John P. Fahey, for County Commissioner in the Nov. 3 election!

Justin Loehrs

Mayer

Load comments