To the editor,
I would like to congratulate John Fahey on his recent Primary win for the District 5 Carver County Commissioner seat. I’ve seen firsthand his hard work, thoughtful planning, and time spent talking to as many citizens as possible. He covered a lot of ground door knocking! I have no doubt John will continue to work hard through the General Election, continuing to meet new people and reconnect with those he knows. I would also like to remind everyone to explore John’s background. With his continuous community and County service, his leadership, along with a solid education and professional career, he no doubt brings the highest level of qualifications. He has my continued support and upcoming vote in the General Election on Nov. 3 and I encourage you to join me.
Greg Kummer
Norwood Young America
