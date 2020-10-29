To the editor,
John Fahey’s claims of fiscal leadership and his promise to serve the people of the 5th Commissioner District of Carver County, is completely untrue. His one-term (2008-2010) as Mayor of Norwood Young America is proof of that. Some background 5 years prior to John being elected. The City of NYA purchased land and built an Industrial Park, they had no current tenants. The City was in the process of building an assisted living facility and were implementing rebuilding of roads. In 2004, Oak Grove Dairy and Schwan’s closed their businesses, Young America Corporation was in the process of downsizing and outsourcing. These business closings had a significant impact on our community and many jobs were lost in Norwood Young America.
During 2009, the City Council, with John as Mayor, pursued an agreement with Carver County to build a City Hall/Library/and Senior Housing apartments. Many citizens and businesses raised concerns regarding the cost and timing of moving forward with this project, being that by the summer of 2009 roughly 13 businesses in NYA had closed their doors. The developers of The Preserve housing development also filed bankruptcy. The repair of the mold situation at Central Elementary School was in discussion, there were many things to consider, while our citizens, businesses, the economy, and our community were hurting.
A petition was presented to the Council with over 1000 resident and business signatures opposed with moving forward with this project. During the final meeting (the Pavilion was packed full of people) to approve the project, citizens spoke out with much opposition yet the City Council moved forward, saying that “Sometimes, the citizens just don’t know what’s good for them and “perhaps the citizens just don’t understand the financial indicators.
In order for the project to move forward Carver County Government had to “sponsor” our bond debt. John and the City Council never disclosed that in addition to the bond payments, the city would continue to pay Carver County $48,500 per year to subsidize rent for the senior apartments for the next 35 years.
The decisions John Fahey and the City Council made had a significant negative financial impact on the community. John does not listen or respect the feedback from the citizens, he is self-serving, which is why he was a one-term Mayor. That is NOT the type of leadership we the people of Commissioner District 5 deserve.
Carolyn Hoernemann
Young America
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.