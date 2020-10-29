To the editor,
I am giving my support to John P. Fahey for Carver County Commissioner – District 5. I have had the fortune of knowing John for several years and he is a man of character and integrity who has the leadership, experience, and education we need in Carver County.
John has been a lifelong resident of Norwood Young America and Carver County. During this time, he and his wife Janet have become ingrained in the local fabric of our communities. They have raised two adult sons, are active community members and know firsthand what makes Carver County a great place to live.
John is a small business owner and has worked in banking the majority of his professional career. He’s here to listen to us and understands small businesses are the backbone of our communities. John possesses common sense and will respect the views of the public in developing a long-term vision for District 5.
He has been a hardworking individual who has been a leader all of his life, today as Chair of the Carver County Planning Commission, a member of the Carver County Community Development Agency (CDA) and also a Vice President, Commercial Lender for an area bank.
As Carver County continues to grow and is faced with many decisions, we need someone who knows the people, readily understands the issues, and has the skill set and experience to manage the upcoming changes. I encourage you to vote for John on November 3rd!.
Tom Jacobsen
Carver
