To the editor,

Congratulations to John on his much-deserved Primary win for Carver County Commissioner- District 5! My wife, Mary Lou & I have supported John from the beginning. Why? Because he is a person who will get things done! When John sets his mind to accomplish something, he will work tirelessly to get the results needed. He has a long list of service and experience – someone who has a proven track record of being involved and working tirelessly for others. In this day and age, it is not easy to put yourself in the public light – you have to really want to serve and contribute to the bigger picture. Congrats again John and you will continue to have our support and another vote in November.

Randy and Mary Lou Wroge

Norwood Young America

Load comments