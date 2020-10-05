To the editor,
Congratulations to John on his much-deserved Primary win for Carver County Commissioner- District 5! My wife, Mary Lou & I have supported John from the beginning. Why? Because he is a person who will get things done! When John sets his mind to accomplish something, he will work tirelessly to get the results needed. He has a long list of service and experience – someone who has a proven track record of being involved and working tirelessly for others. In this day and age, it is not easy to put yourself in the public light – you have to really want to serve and contribute to the bigger picture. Congrats again John and you will continue to have our support and another vote in November.
Randy and Mary Lou Wroge
Norwood Young America
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.