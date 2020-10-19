To the editor,
I’m sharing my support for John Fahey for Carver County Commissioner. I’ve known Johnny since grade school. We have both lived in Carver County our whole lives and I see how many people he knows and how well he gets along and works with everyone. He’s a guy that has spent a lot of time, 30+ years, serving on County and Community boards and committees – he knows what’s going on. He keeps himself well informed of the issues and continuously talks to people, so he knows their perspective. John is not afraid to learn new things or to tackle challenging issues – he knows his stuff, does his homework, and does not lead by emotions.
My family has a dairy operation located in Benton Township that we’ve been running for 154 years! We trust that John is someone we can count on to support us, help tackle our issues and protect our ag land! I voted for Johnny in the Primary and plan to do the same on November 3rd and think you should too!
Mike Kugath
Cologne
