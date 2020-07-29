To the editor,
I support John P. Fahey for Carver County Commissioner – District 5. I’ve known John since grade school and can attest to his leadership capabilities, knowledge and experience.
His leadership started early as he and I were high-school track captains together and has steadily grown from there to being the current chair of the Carver County Planning Commission.
Being a Township Clerk /Treasurer, I know the importance of preserving our agricultural presence and supporting our farmers. John and his wife Janet, are both strong supporters of our rural communities and townships, not only in District 5, but across Carver County.
People naturally know John is a go-to person; he gets things done and can be counted on for results. Common sense and fiscal responsibility are keys to an excellent county commissioner, and John has those qualities.
My wife, Brenda, and I plan to vote for John in the Primary on Aug. 11 for Carver County Commissioner – District 5 and we hope you will join us.
Al and Brenda Herrmann
Hamburg
