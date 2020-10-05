To the editor,

John Fahey has been an acquaintance of mine for the number of years. When I head John was running for county commissioner, I felt I should try to help as best I could.

Although we have worked together in various committees and functions in the past, I consider John as a social friend. WE have not always agreed on all issues we were faced with, but I’ve found him to be well informed, articulate and very considerate. What impressed me is his ability to listen and give you his full attention. I mean actually listen while other people were speaking, and not smile and nod his head as if to placate the speaker. If you look closely you can actually see the wheels turning in response.

I’ve found that John always will respectfully inform the person of how he sees the issue ats hand. I have found that his opinion is based on facts and not popular opinions of the time.

I can’t think of another person I would rather see than John Fahey represent me as county commissioner. Good Luck, John.

Robert & Joyce Saaloos

Norwood Young America

