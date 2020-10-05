To the editor,
John Fahey has been an acquaintance of mine for the number of years. When I head John was running for county commissioner, I felt I should try to help as best I could.
Although we have worked together in various committees and functions in the past, I consider John as a social friend. WE have not always agreed on all issues we were faced with, but I’ve found him to be well informed, articulate and very considerate. What impressed me is his ability to listen and give you his full attention. I mean actually listen while other people were speaking, and not smile and nod his head as if to placate the speaker. If you look closely you can actually see the wheels turning in response.
I’ve found that John always will respectfully inform the person of how he sees the issue ats hand. I have found that his opinion is based on facts and not popular opinions of the time.
I can’t think of another person I would rather see than John Fahey represent me as county commissioner. Good Luck, John.
Robert & Joyce Saaloos
Norwood Young America
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.