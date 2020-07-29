To the editor,
I am writing in support of John P. Fahey for Carver County Commissioner – District 5. I served on the city council while John was mayor of Norwood Young America. During this tenure, John and the Council were faced with some controversial issues.
John had the leadership and vision to collaborate with government and business entities to complete the development of various successful projects. He conducted himself in a calm, considerate manner even when being pressed on issues in various meetings.
The Oak Grove City Center and the Norwood Young America library is one of the successful projects. The City Center filled to capacity in less than a year, giving residents another housing option and allowing folks to stay living in NYA. The NYA library is now one of the most highly visited libraries in the County. This project continues to bring people to our community and supports economic development and converted the old abandoned Oak Grove Dairy site into a vibrant corner stone of the area.
He is transparent, honest and does not take responsibility lightly. He will tackle issues head on and be accountable to the public.
Because he is someone we can count on – I recommend you join me in voting for John in the primary election on Aug. 11.
Chad D. Eischens
Hamburg
