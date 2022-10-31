I first met John Fahey as a NYA Lion, twenty + years ago. He is active member, former past President and Melvin Jones winner. The Lions motto is, “We Serve”, and John certainly does that! He has served on various County and Community Boards and Committees for 30+ years.
I also know John through the Ridgeview Medical Foundation,which he asked me to be part of many years ago, as part of a Business Partner initiative. Through the Foundation, I was asked to serve on their Board of Directors and also became an on-call emergency dentist for Ridgeview Medical Center. Through John’s introduction to the Foundation, I was able to become part of this outstanding regional community medical center. John and his wife Janet continue to be active in the Foundation, another worthy cause they support.
Not only does John have small business and banking experience, but he also uses this acumen for the greater good of the community and serving as a Carver County Commissioner representing District 5.
As a small business owner, myself, I support John as our District 5 County Commissioner. I would like to see John in this role for another 4 years because he is someone who is widely connected, has years of community and county service, and has a strong educational background while serving others.
Please join me and let’s re-elect John on Nov. 8th!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.