To the editor,
Solving problems in the midst of criticism is a critical necessity for public service. I am thankful that so many committed and capable candidates are running for county commissioner seats in the coming election.
John Fahey has spent his entire life involved with communities, townships, and county matters. His commitment to civic engagement is exceptional. His work ethic, small business experiences, financial industry involvement, and awareness of county-level issues makes him an excellent candidate for county commissioner.
These attributes and my personal relationship with John and Janet Fahey are why I will be voting for him.
Scott Jensen
Chaska
