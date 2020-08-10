To the editor,
I’ve had the pleasure of knowing John Fahey for a long time and served with him on the Klein Bank Advisory Bank Board for several years. John is someone fully committed and knowledgeable about what is going on in the County. He is active in our communities, our churches and our schools. From small businesses, to Townships matters, to City and County items, he is well informed and prepared to work with individuals to make the best decisions and have the best outcomes. His service with the Carver County Planning Commission for 11 years and as current Chair, is just one testament to his dedication and devotion to the County.
I’m proud to say my family farm is a Carver County Century Farm. You can imagine how important it is to me, to have a leader in the County who will care, respect, and work hard for farmers. I trust John will do that and therefore he has our vote for Carver County Commissioner – District 5. Please join us in voting for John P. Fahey in the Primary on August 11th.
Randy and Mary Lou Wroge
Norwood Young America
