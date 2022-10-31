Two years ago I and others in Carver County District 5 put our faith in John Fahey to make decisions on our behalf as commissioner. In these two short years, Carver County will see the completion of the Dahlgren portion of 212, approval of the Benton portion of 212, $10 million in federal dollars for the 212/51 overpass and approval of the final connection to the CarverLink fiber network. These are examples of the forward thinking decisions that will position all of Carver County well into the future.
John’s has deep rooted community connections with city and township citizens. His background on the city council, school board and endless volunteerism give him a broad perspective on issues that affect all of us in District 5. He is accessible, actively listens to concerns and truly understands those he represents. With John, you can trust that your local values and beliefs are being represented when it’s time to make a decision.
Carver County is the fastest growing county in the state. District 5 needs proven, effective leadership to make decisions now that will affect our county in the future. I’ve served with John on city council and shared my thoughts as a township resident. John will advocate for smart growth in our cities and protect our agricultural areas.
On November 8th I will cast my ballot to Re-Elect John Fahey. I hope you make the same decision.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.