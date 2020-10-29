To the editor,
The Fahey Family has been a landmark name serving in Norwood Young America and Carver County for the past 100 years. We have been neighbors to the Fahey family for 50+ years. We know John personally and have seen what he and his family have done to serve the community and County.
His mom Carol was a County Public Health Nurse for many years and his dad, John (Bud) was a District Court Judge in Chaska. His brother Mike was also a County Attorney and later a District Court Judge.
John was the Co-Chair of the 2007 State Amateur Baseball Tournament and has volunteered at numerous events at the Norwood Young America Sports Complex (Zellmann Field). He & his wife Janet also helped with high-school events and were active with the Booster Club.
Serving and leading within the County is what he and his family know how to do. He served as our former Mayor of NYA, currently serves as the Chair of the Carver County Planning Commission and also serves on the Carver County Community Development Agency.
He has also been a Central High School Board Member, is a long-time NYA Lion’s Club member and has long term banking experience, formerly with Klein Bank and continues working in the banking industry today.
Education is important to him and his family. John is a graduate of St. John’s University; his wife Janet is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas and their two adult sons attend the University of Minnesota.
Not everyone has the will, work ethic or commitment to become involved like John has. We would like to see the Fahey legacy of service continue. We feel he will be the person who will truly listen and represent us the best as the next Commissioner.
We plan to vote for John on November 3rd, for Carver County Commissioner – District 5 and we hope you’ll join us.
Bob, Jo and Jim Zellmann
Norwood Young America
