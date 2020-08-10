To the editor,

I have had the privilege to sit on the Carver County Community Development Agency (“CDA”) Board with John P. Fahey for numerous years. It is the CDA’s mission to provide affordable housing opportunities and foster community and economic development.

As a board member, John has brought his banking expertise, and small business common sense to some challenging issues facing homeowners, tenants and others looking for housing in Carver County.

I’ve enjoyed observing and learning from John during the various CDA board meetings.

I encourage you to vote for John because he has the leadership skills that are needed to govern and guide Carver County into the future.

Darrel Sudheimer

Waconia

