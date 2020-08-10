To the editor,
I have had the privilege to sit on the Carver County Community Development Agency (“CDA”) Board with John P. Fahey for numerous years. It is the CDA’s mission to provide affordable housing opportunities and foster community and economic development.
As a board member, John has brought his banking expertise, and small business common sense to some challenging issues facing homeowners, tenants and others looking for housing in Carver County.
I’ve enjoyed observing and learning from John during the various CDA board meetings.
I encourage you to vote for John because he has the leadership skills that are needed to govern and guide Carver County into the future.
Darrel Sudheimer
Waconia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.