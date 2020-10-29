To the editor,
As an educator and a resident of Carver County for over 25 years, I am voting for John P. Fahey for Carver County Commissioner.
John is a strong advocate for education. He and his wife, Janet have spent countless hours cheering at games and volunteering at many school events as their boys went through Central Schools. Their children did well in school while also participating in extracurricular activities, following in John’s footsteps. When John saw our children, he always took time to ask how school was going, encouraging them to aim high.
John understands that a strong education is essential for success, and he instills that message in all those he interacts with. He also served on the school board for our local school district. In this role, John’s leadership and ability to work with others towards common goals ensured the district was using all resources in the most effective ways possible.
One of the distinguishing differences between the District 5 commissioner candidates is that John is a parent, has had children who have been through the school system and who, as a past school board member, has firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing schools in Carver County.
John also is a long-time member of the Lions, a group that supports education as well as other noble causes.
One of the most compelling reasons I am voting for him is his demeanor. John is approachable, intelligent, and curious. He listens well and collaborates with others. I believe his leadership experiences, his love for this county, and his quiet leadership will lead our county well. I hope you will join me in voting for John P. Fahey on November 3rd.
Ann Dettmann
Norwood Young America
