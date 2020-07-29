To the editor,
John P. Fahey has my upcoming vote in the Aug. 11 primary!
I’ve grown up in Norwood Young America and Carver County and graduated from Central High School. I currently attend college at the University of St. Thomas for a degree in Finance.
I was actively involved in Boy Scouts and community involvement is important to me. Through the years, I have seen John’s involvement, volunteerism and leadership within the communities and County. John understands and supports small businesses, which is also important to me, given my family has owned and operated a small business for decades.
John is a lifelong resident for Carver County who can provide a long-term vision. He is hardworking, ambitious, and has the education and experience we need in Carver County.
I appreciate that John has given me the opportunity, exposure, and experience to be involved in this Commissioner Race and part of his Campaign Team. Giving to and supporting others is what he does and therefore, he has my vote for Carver County Commissioner, District 5. Join me in voting for John in the primary on Aug. 11.
Connor Smith
Norwood Young America
