I’m writing to address the bullying occurring in this town. There is a private Facebook group called Waconia Parents that gives a minority of parents a platform to spread misinformation and hate speech about our schools, the community, and its members, including students.
It’s evident that the members of that group latch on to any piece of information that confirms their biases, regardless of the facts. It’s also evident that they use derogatory language when speaking about people with whom they disagree, even when speaking about children. The parents in this group are nothing more than middle-aged bullies. Their children witness that behavior and language being modeled at home and then repeat it at school. Furthermore, these people have a habit of playing victim any time there are consequences to their behaviors.
They assert that they oppose certain ideals. That’s understandable, but hate speech and lies shouldn’t be expressed because of divergent viewpoints. Hate crimes, suicide rates, and mass shootings are at all-time highs. No child should be a victim of those events just because the adults in society have taught them to hate others that are different, rather than just respectfully co-exist. Anti-bullying policies and inclusion initiatives are being imposed in our schools and some parents call that “woke”. In reality, it’s simply an effort to create safe spaces for everyone and better learning environments. These parents repeatedly express safety concerns, but then resist efforts to address those concerns.
I encourage the participants to end their involvement in the group for the benefit of our kids and the schools where this volatile behavior is seeping. This group does nothing more than deepen the division in our town and among our children. It’s ruining our small community that many of you claim to value. Our children are seeing the many hateful screenshots that come out of that group. It’s one thing to witness hate on social media from strangers, but it’s a whole other burden to witness it coming from your friends’ parents. Your lack of awareness is harmful to our children.
