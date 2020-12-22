To the editor,
As a constituent of CongressmanTom Emmer, I believe he should resign and not be seated in the next congress. He was elected to represent the people of MN06, not to support a seditious act that would overturn the will of voters in other states.
Tom Emmer signed onto a brief by the House Republicans in support of a Texas lawsuit that sought to reverse the results of the presidential election. That brief contained references to New California and New Nevada, which aren’t typos. These movements seek to divide these states. He supports breaking up states in America.
Tom Emmer swore an oath to defend the Constitution not to defend President Trump. I believe his involvement in failed attempts to de-legitimize the election proves his loyalty to President Trump instead of the Constitution.
I believe that Tom Emmer does not serve the United States of America by being involved in efforts that do not support a peaceful transfer of power. Vice President Joe Biden won the election by over 7 million votes. It’s time for our representative Tom Emmer to accept it.
Julie Geiger
Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.