The politicization of education created by certain parent groups is creating turmoil at school board meetings and dividing communities across the country. This politicization is often fueled by misinformation and false accusations. And it’s taking the focus away from what’s most important: student achievement, student well-being, and successful post-graduates.
As of today, only three individuals have announced their candidacy for ISD 110 school board: Chad Almjeld, Tyler Gangestad and Melanie Hagen. These three individuals are running a shared campaign, “Together 110” – a platform mirroring the divisive politics infiltrating schools nationwide. As a concerned parent, I sent the group three emails to better understand their platform. In return, I received short, blunt refusals to answer my questions. Their reason for refusal? “We have different strategies of how to take District 110 into the future.”
I genuinely want to know more about their concerns and their solutions. It is extremely disappointing a group of potential school board members refuses to be transparent with a fellow concerned parent and won’t engage with anyone holding an alternative opinion. Moving ahead, I’m cautious of a group of candidates who seem to be mixing personal beliefs and political talking points with education while refusing to offer data, research, explanations, evidence, or solutions regarding their claims - particularly when running for a non-partisan entity like the School Board.
This November, Waconia has the opportunity to elect four new school board members. We need a diverse pool of candidates within the community to run for the school board who are committed to meeting the needs of all stakeholders, not just a small minority. If you have any interest in running for the school board, please know that a large portion of the stakeholders are eager to support new candidates. Filing for candidacy ends August 16, 2022. Should we have more candidates run, I urge all voters to do their due diligence to research all their platforms and vote for the best people to be stewards of our districts.
