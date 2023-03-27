Recently, I received a generic email from Congressman Tom Emmer, and I’m assuming it was sent to his constituents in the area. His purpose was to announce his new initiative for schools. It’s called The Parents Bill of Rights Act. It states 5 principles:
1. Parents have the right to know what their children are being taught.
2. Parents have the right to be heard.
3. Parents have the right to see the school budget and spending.
4. Parents have the right to protect their child’s privacy.
5. Parents have the right to keep their children safe.
Now, before I continue I should explain that I taught for 33 years in neighboring Sibley East Schools. I’m also familiar with other school districts and their policies. I believe these 5 principles have always been in place. Representative Emmer’s declaration isn’t “new.”
So, I asked myself, “Why is this so important?” Because with today’s technology parents already have easy access to this information. As a resident of this district I know that I can easily request this information, and feel confident that our schools do everything possible to keep our children safe. So, what is it’s purpose? Is it to inflame doubt between our schools and communities? Is it to cause distrust between parent and teacher? Is there an underlying theme?
Please don’t fall into this non-issue. I’d hope Representative Emmer would spend his time promoting adequate funding for schools so teachers can meet the mandates that are currently prescribed by the government.
Funding is needed in schools for mental health workers, special education services, limitations in class size, updated materials, and much more. Currently, the crisis for teachers may be self worth. Plans need to be in place to make teachers feel wanted in school, and to make it a positive experience.
There’s also a need to entice young adults to pursue the career and know that they can make a difference in young people’s lives. Hopefully, he shows a concern with true school issues, and promotes an environment that brings parents and schools together.
