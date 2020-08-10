To the editor,
After reading the letters in the July 17 issue of Sun Patriot Newspapers on the wearing of masks, I felt like I would like to share on this topic.
First and foremost, I do believe the COVID-19 virus to be real. President Trump gave the governors the responsibility to reopen their states according to the severity of the virus in their state. With more testing being done, more cases are being found. Cases are not the issue. There is a 99 percent chance of getting over the virus if contracted.
There are 5,489,594 people in Minnesota. There have been 1,533 deaths as of this writing. So, you have a .03 percent chance of dying from the virus. In Carver County, we have 98,741 people, of which two have died. In Carver County, you have a .002 percent chance of dying from this virus. The mainstream media have put fear in people to the point that they feel they must wear a mask to be safe. Unless you are wearing a N95 mask, you are not getting the protection you need. I encourage you to watch the recent video from Michael Osterhom on YouTube under “Michael Osterhom-Masks June 12, 2020.” He reiterates what I previously mentioned – that because of the aerosols in the air, only the N95 mask would keep out the virus. He also states that all the sanitizing and washing of surfaces does not make a difference with this virus.
I encourage readers to change their news source. The mainstream media, which puts out a lot of fake news, wants to instill fear in the people to get them to conform. It is lies. It is propaganda. Most of the news media sources are owned by Democrat individuals. It is now to the point that the far left want to revolutionize our country and get rid of fossil fuels, destroy capitalism and take away our guns. I encourage readers to news sources such as 1130 AM radio from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and take in “Justice and Drew,” Glenn Beck and Rush Limbaugh. Also, on cable TV, on Fox News Network: Tucker Carlson at 7 p.m. and “Ingraham Angle” at 9 p.m. On Sunday evenings, watch “Life, Liberty and Levin” at 7 p.m. Newsmax on cable is another reliable news source.
Proud to be an American.
Joyce M. Stuewe
Waconia
