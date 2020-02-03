To the editor,
I have taught in this district for 19 years and have served under three superintendents. There is literally not a bigger cheerleader for the Waconia School District than Pat Devine. Mr. Devine continuously amazes me with all that he does. It seems like every event I go to, he is there cheering, taking pictures, and bragging up the district on social media. (I can’t remember either of the previous two superintendents doing that.) He came into the position needing to pass a bond to build on to our overcrowded schools. He jumped in and did everything he could to help it pass. A few years later, we needed to pass a levy and he met with any, and all, groups that would listen. Again, it passed. As he walks through the halls of the schools, he greets the staff by name. He gets down and fist bumps the elementary students. Every year he leads the cheers as staff jump into a frozen lake to raise money for Special Olympics in the district. There are countless more things I could list, and I am sure other staff members could do the same.
It is a privilege to work for someone who has the best interest of the students, staff, and entire community in mind. It has come to my attention that his contract has not been renewed by the School Board. I feel it would be very detrimental to change leadership at this time. We need his strong leadership and willingness to work together to find the best solutions to the issues our district faces. The School Board needs to do the right thing for our district and community by renewing his contract. If you, as community members, feel the same, please take some time to talk to or email a School Board member today. Their contact information can be found on the District 110 website.
Now that it looks like talks are going in a positive direction, we all need to remember our professionalism and respect. It is a process. Voices need to be heard, but heard in a respectful manner.
Josh Sell
Waconia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.