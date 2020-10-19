To the editor,

It was with sorrow and indignation that I and my family heard of the recent incident of the repeated defacing of a Vote Trump sign in Waconia, a response we would have if it were a Vote Biden or any other candidate for office, as well as Trump. No legal expression of political belief of any party should be blocked or impeded. This manifestation of the current shaming, shout-down culture at one end of the political spectrum has no place in Waconia, much less the United States as a whole.

Bret Wightman

Waconia

