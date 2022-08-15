To the editor,

Myself and several other residents of Carver County attended and spoke at the July 19, Carver County Commissioner’s work session on Election Integrity. We learned a lot from David Frischmon’s and Kendra Olson’s presentations, including that Carver County elections have proven to be 100% accurate when reviewed by the County Canvassing Board and that they have a track record of accuracy in the recounts of 2008 and 2018.

