Myself and several other residents of Carver County attended and spoke at the July 19, Carver County Commissioner’s work session on Election Integrity. We learned a lot from David Frischmon’s and Kendra Olson’s presentations, including that Carver County elections have proven to be 100% accurate when reviewed by the County Canvassing Board and that they have a track record of accuracy in the recounts of 2008 and 2018.
We urged the commissioners to continue Carver County’s tradition of providing fair and accurate elections so that we as citizens of the county can continue to vote with complete confidence. We also urge them to accept these recommendations of the Elections and Licensing Manager:
• To continue utilizing both deputized county staff and party balanced election judges for absentee voting.
• To continue following the appropriate absentee ballot statutes.
• To keep the image capture feature turned off and to count write-in votes using actual paper ballots.
• To install an internal ballot drop box instead of using an external drop box.
It is important to keep in mind the definition of Democracy – “a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives.” The key here is “whole population or all the eligible members”. We fear the main effort of those wanting to change Carver County’s system is to put up voting roadblocks for residents who are poor, disabled, and seniors in the name of election integrity. We are proud of the election integrity and high turnout in our county and state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.