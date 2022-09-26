“Aren’t you already on the school board Mom?” My daughter questioned me years ago when I informed her I was running. I laughed and explained that although I was an active volunteer and involved in community outreach, it wasn’t official.
After winning an extremely competitive election, I felt honored that community members entrusted me with their votes, tax dollars, and children. I was delighted for an opportunity to serve a community that values students and rich education. I looked forward to collaborating with our passionate teachers, phenomenal administration, and amazing staff. I wanted to help further foster the environment of positive energy, education, and love my children experienced. I was surprised by the rollercoaster of events: SOD, levies, pandemic, potential strikes, personal agendas, being made into a target, being bullied and intimidated, pushback for fighting for unheard voices that were challenged by the louder rants of an uncompromising small sect, and division amongst neighbors and friends. However, I don’t regret my decision to run because of the chaos; there were moments of joy, success, educational growth/ training, acts of kindness and appreciation, working with amazing people and students, and school improvements.
In the upcoming election, you have choices; there are candidates running that prioritize academic success, and have no political agenda, need for titles, or personal gain, just a love for the community. Votes count in local government, and this is an opportunity to make an informed vote and rebuild your community and school simultaneously. Things you can do include:
• Watch panel discussions
• Google and research candidate websites
• Talk to teachers and knowledgeable neighbors
• Meet candidates
• Look up sample ballots
• Select candidates across the ballot that support school funding
