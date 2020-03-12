Curbing gun violence
benefits everyone
To the editor,
I recently received an email from my State House Representative complaining about the DFL’s attempts to place restrictions on guns in the state. He complained about this attack on the 2nd Amendment. I would argue that his defense of doing nothing to protect people is in violation of the Declaration of Independence which says, ‘they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” In this nation roughly 40,000 people die each year from guns and doing nothing to reduce that number violates our unalienable right to Life.
Late last year five people were killed in a high-rise apartment fire in Minneapolis. The building predated the requirement for sprinklers in the building. There was a call for retrofitting older apartments buildings in Minneapolis with sprinklers at a cost of millions to save lives. The Pioneer Press piece from Nov. 29, 2019, reported from 2009 to 2013 the average number of deaths per year nationally in high rise fires is 40. We feel it is necessary to spend large sums to protect a few lives but unwilling to make an effort to save 1000’s from dying by the gun.
Does this mean we should take away everyone’s gun? No, it means we should prevent those suffering severe depression from possessing a gun reducing the 27,000 gun suicides a year. It means we should prevent those guilty of domestic violence, and with anger issues from owning guns. It means that we should put stricter rules on owning handguns since they are responsible for the vast majority of gun deaths. It means we should limit assault weapons, high velocity ammunition and large capacity magazines the weapons often used in mass shootings.
Will these steps eliminate all gun deaths? No, it would not, but at least it could reduce the number. Reducing gun deaths by only 10 percent would save 4,000 lives a year 100 times the number of high-rise fire deaths per year.
Jim Weygand
Carver
