In November, Minnesotans’ must defeat the MAGA-backed candidate for secretary of state, Kim Crockett, to protect open and fair elections. Crockett has proven herself to be one of Trump’s most loyal soldiers by enthusiastically spouting misinformation and falsely claiming that Minnesota has “the least amount of integrity” in voting.
If elected, Crockett won’t lift a finger to protect our democracy or our freedom to vote. She has already told us that she wants to stifle Minnesotans’ voices by restricting vote by mail and limiting early voting. Crockett has gone as far as questioning the need for voting language assistance and protections for voters with disabilities, even suggesting that non-English speakers shouldn’t be allowed to vote.
Minnesota’s secretary of state is a critical position that oversees statewide elections and operates the voter registration system. Failing to stop MAGA Republicans hellbent on taking away our freedom to vote will have devastating consequences for future elections in Minnesota and across the country.
That’s why we must instead reelect Steve Simon, Minnesota’s current Secretary of State, who has long defended the voting rights of people of color and people with disabilities and will make sure our democracy continues to thrive.
