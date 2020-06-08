To the editor,
After nearly 10 years practicing veterinary medicine at Countryside Veterinary Clinic, I have decided to step away. I have grown incredibly attached to my clients, patients, and the surrounding community, and want to give a truly heartfelt thank you and goodbye.
Through ups and downs of practice ownership and growth of a small business, I have experienced difficult times during which I needed help to do more and continue to grow and improve. A year ago I partnered with a group that helped provided some of that support.
I have learned a great deal during my time at Countryside, and I have grown as a doctor, a care provider, an educator, and as an individual.
I have always strived to be thorough, and make sure that my clients and my team members know and really understand the ‘why’ behind what we do to treat and protect the pets and animals in our community. I very much enjoyed focusing on client education, and
time seemed to slow amidst a busy stressful work environment when teaching countless veterinary students, veterinary nurses, and interested young volunteers.
Taking time to educate and recognize underlying problems, before placing another band-aid, has shown to be an invaluable approach to helping many pets with ongoing troubles become healthier and better managed for a longer, happier lifetime with their family.
Over the past several years my enthusiasm for the veterinary field as a whole has grown stronger as I became more involved with organized veterinary medicine at the local, state and even national level. My interest in public health and community wellness has also remained strong. I plan to continue these passions along with my love for general practice in a new setting a little closer to my home in Minneapolis.
I will greatly miss my patients and clients, and although I’ve developed strong emotional walls to say goodbye to my beloved patients from time to time, I’m finding it exceptionally hard to say goodbye to a practice and a community that has given me the foundation of a lifetime.
Anna F. Michael Ruelle, DVM
Minneapolis
