School Boards are responsible to four groups of stakeholders. First are students, who deserve policies ensuring safety, adequate classroom funding, qualified staff and curricula that meet standards. Board members must decide what’s best for the majority of students, not their own interests.
The remaining stakeholders - taxpayers, parents, and school staff - deserve equal priority in board decisions. As a homeowner, parent, and educator, I’m invested in the board’s responsibility to each group.
As a taxpayer I know the significant role strong schools play in determining home values. I trust the board to allocate funds toward quality programming that appeals to the broader community. I also expect clear, fact-based data explaining financial needs before I vote YES on future spending.
As a parent, I want safe, inclusive schools where children earn a quality education. I understand various individuals and values make up this district. I know school boards must often decide what’s best for most of the community over what a vocal minority may want. School board members weigh a variety of data in their decision-making – including surveys consistently showing that most parents approve of their children’s education in ISD110.
As a teacher, I expect the school board to treat us as valued team members. Board members must understand state laws for teacher evaluation and licensing and trust administrators to hire highly qualified educators. I expect the board to openly support administrators, teachers, and all staff. Leaders who support and lift up their teams empower them to lift up and support the most important stakeholders in the district - the students.
Four school board seats are up for election this November. Candidates should pledge to represent all four groups, not just one. When I cast my vote, I’ll consider all the factors I’ve listed above. Which stakeholder groups do you belong to? When you vote, consider the school board’s responsibility to you and choose accordingly. If you’re still unsure, think about someone in the community you trust, perhaps a teacher and parent who has this unique perspective, and ask his or her opinion.
