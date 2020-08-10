To the editor,
I believe strongly that the younger generation currently involved in raising children in a complicated world filled with political divisiveness and now the COVID-19 pandemic must be supported in their efforts to engage in policymaking and civic leadership. They are our hope for the future of our party. We need someone who understands and can relate to the younger conservative voter. This is what Julia Coleman can do. With these thoughts in mind, I am proudly supporting Julia Coleman in the upcoming primary to represent Carver County in the Minnesota Senate.
Julia is a wife and mother. She is a key employee in the fast-changing world of medical devices. The ability to listen and learn, and do so in a manner that encourages others to volunteer their ideas, is something I admire about her. This is especially important in the State Legislature.
Julia’s background of experience on the Chanhassen City Council and other avenues has not reflected any kind of mean-spirited divisive tendencies that we find so prevalent in our current political climate. By having Julia Coleman in the Minnesota senate, our Republican conservative values and ideals will be represented and fought for, while our party grows and prospers. Please join me in voting for Julia Coleman in the Aug. 11 Republican primary.
Nancy Tollefsrud
Waconia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.